Compared to Estimates, Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) reported $133.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integral Ad Science performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Optimization revenue: $61.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenue- Publisher revenue: $19.51 million compared to the $16.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Measurement revenue: $52.90 million versus $56.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
Shares of Integral Ad Science have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

