Maplebear (CART) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Maplebear (CART - Free Report) reported $852 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to -$20.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $845.13 million, representing a surprise of +0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +90.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Maplebear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders: 72.9 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 71.04 million.
  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV): $8.30 billion versus $8.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Advertising and other: $246 million versus $244.15 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Transaction: $606 million compared to the $601.47 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Maplebear have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

