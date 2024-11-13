Back to top

Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL - Free Report) reported $686.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.7%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $691.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fidelis Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio: 87.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.7%.
  • Loss Ratio: 37.5% versus 43.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $634.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $643.24 million.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $52.10 million compared to the $48.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Fidelis Insurance have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

