Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rocket Companies (RKT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) reported revenue of $646.95 million, down 46.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion, representing a surprise of -47.16%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rocket Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Loan servicing income- Servicing fee income: $373.80 million compared to the $368.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Loan servicing income- Change in fair value of MSRs: -$878.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$232.26 million.
  • Revenue- Other income: $300.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.
  • Revenue- Gain on sale of loans, net: $844.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $801.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.6%.
  • Revenue- Loan servicing income, net: -$504.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -241.4%.
  • Revenue- Interest income, net: $6.75 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -82.2%.
  • Revenue- Gain on sale of loans- Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net: $506.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $439.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +109.8%.
  • Revenue- Gain on sale of loans- Fair value of originated MSRs: $337.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $365.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue- Interest income- Interest income: $108.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rocket Companies here>>>

Shares of Rocket Companies have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise