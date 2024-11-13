Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Natera (NTRA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Natera (NTRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $439.76 million, up 63.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.26, compared to -$0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.16 million, representing a surprise of +21.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +54.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Natera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tests Processed Volume: 775,800 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 740,986.
  • Revenues- Product: $436.13 million versus $357.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.4% change.
  • Revenues- Licensing and other: $3.63 million compared to the $2.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Natera here>>>

Shares of Natera have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Natera, Inc. (NTRA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise