Oportun Financial (OPRT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) reported $250 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.46 a year ago.


