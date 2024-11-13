Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Groupon (GRPN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) reported $114.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25, the EPS surprise was +232.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Groupon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total segment revenue- North America: $86.89 million versus $90.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
  • Revenue- Local- International: $23.47 million compared to the $26.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
  • Total segment revenue- International: $27.59 million compared to the $29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Travel- International: $1.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%.
  • Revenue- Goods- North America: $2.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.5%.
  • Revenue- Travel- North America: $2.92 million versus $4.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
  • Revenue- Goods- International: $2.73 million compared to the $1.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Local- North America: $81.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Groupon here>>>

Shares of Groupon have returned +21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise