Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lument (LFT) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Lument Finance (LFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.49 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.06 million, representing a surprise of +4.74%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lument performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Servicing income, net: $0.06 million compared to the $0.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $9.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.81 million.
  • Total Other income (loss): -$0.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.05 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lument here>>>

Shares of Lument have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise