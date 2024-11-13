Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) is a water heater and treatment equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

agilon health, inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18% downward over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) is a car dealership company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

