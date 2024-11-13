See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
American Funds Investor Company of America 529F(CICFX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. CICFX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. CICFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.28%.
CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund(CSCVX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.88% management fee. CSCVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. CSCVX, with annual returns of 9.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund R5(JLVRX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JLVRX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 13.68%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.