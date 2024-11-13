Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, American Public Education (APEI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, American Public Education (APEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $153.12 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.62 million, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Public Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rasmussen University (RU): $52.60 million compared to the $52.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN): $15.49 million compared to the $15.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- American Military & Public University (APUS): $76.98 million compared to the $77.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $8.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Public Education here>>>

Shares of American Public Education have returned +21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise