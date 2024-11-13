Back to top

CyberArk (CYBR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reported $240.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.6%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $233.9 million, representing a surprise of +2.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +108.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CyberArk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $926 million versus $922.55 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $191 million compared to the $187.52 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $735 million compared to the $737.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and professional services: $61.63 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $61.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $2.90 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $3.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -79%.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $175.58 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $169.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +136.5%.
Shares of CyberArk have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

