Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM Quick Quote DORM - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) and BYD Company Limited ( BYDDY Quick Quote BYDDY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
Adient Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Adient (ADNT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Earnings rose from 51 cents recorded in the year-ago period and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents.
The company generated net sales of $3.56 billion, which decreased 4.5% year over year but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion.
Segmental Performance
Adient currently operates through three reportable segments — Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).
In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1.72 billion, which declined 6.3% from the year-ago period and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $116 million, which increased from $100 million recorded in the prior-year quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90 million, driven by improved business performance.
The EMEA segment registered revenues of $1.10 billion, which declined 6% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $28 million, which dropped from $48 million generated in the year-ago period due to a decline in customer production volumes and the timing of commodities recoveries. It, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.91 million.
In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues in the Asia segment came in at $765 million, which rose 2.3% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $715 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA remained flat year over year at $112 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124 million.
Financial Position
Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $945 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $1.11 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, long-term debt amounted to $2.4 billion.
Capital expenditures totaled $72 million compared with $75 million in the prior-year quarter.
During the quarter under review, ADNT repurchased shares worth $50 million.
Guidance for 2025
Adient envisions fiscal 2025 revenues in the range of $14.1-$14.4 billion, down from $14.69 billion reported in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $850-$900 million compared with $880 million reported in 2024. Equity income is projected to be $80 million.
Free cash flow is anticipated to be $200 million, down from $277 million reported in 2024. Capex is estimated to be $285 million compared with $266 million reported in 2024. Cash tax is expected to be $105 million while interest expenses are projected to be $185 million.
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) and BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
