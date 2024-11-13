Back to top

Adient Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Earnings rose from 51 cents recorded in the year-ago period and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents.

The company generated net sales of $3.56 billion, which decreased 4.5% year over year but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion.

Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Segmental Performance

Adient currently operates through three reportable segments — Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1.72 billion, which declined 6.3% from the year-ago period and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $116 million, which increased from $100 million recorded in the prior-year quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90 million, driven by improved business performance.

The EMEA segment registered revenues of $1.10 billion, which declined 6% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $28 million, which dropped from $48 million generated in the year-ago period due to a decline in customer production volumes and the timing of commodities recoveries. It, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.91 million.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues in the Asia segment came in at $765 million, which rose 2.3% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $715 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA remained flat year over year at $112 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124 million.

Financial Position

Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $945 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $1.11 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, long-term debt amounted to $2.4 billion.

Capital expenditures totaled $72 million compared with $75 million in the prior-year quarter.

During the quarter under review, ADNT repurchased shares worth $50 million.

Guidance for 2025

Adient envisions fiscal 2025 revenues in the range of $14.1-$14.4 billion, down from $14.69 billion reported in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $850-$900 million compared with $880 million reported in 2024. Equity income is projected to be $80 million.

Free cash flow is anticipated to be $200 million, down from $277 million reported in 2024. Capex is estimated to be $285 million compared with $266 million reported in 2024. Cash tax is expected to be $105 million while interest expenses are projected to be $185 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ADNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ADNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) and BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 75 cents and 88 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days. 

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.85%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 2 cents each in the past seven days. 

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 25.07% and 31.51%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 14 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.


