Plug Power Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 results, wherein its bottom and top lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Total revenues of $173.7 million missed the consensus estimate of $208 million. The top line declined 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s adjusted loss was 25 cents per share, wider than the consensus estimate of a loss of 24 cents per share. The bottom line fared better than the adjusted loss of 47 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenue Details
The company generated revenues of $107.1 million from sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other, reflecting a decrease of 26.2% year over year. Revenues from services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure were $14.1 million, up 51.6% year over year.
Revenues from power purchase agreements were $20.5 million, relatively flat year over year. The company generated revenues of $29.8 million from fuel delivered to customers and related equipment, reflecting an increase of 53.6% year over year. Revenues from other sources decreased 55.1% year over year to $2.2 million.
Plug Power, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Plug Power, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Plug Power, Inc. Quote
PLUG’s Costs & Expenses
The company’s total cost of sales in the quarter was $273.8 million, down 18.6% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $91.6 million, down 13.2% year over year. Interest expense was $9.2 million compared with $11.8 million a year ago.
Net loss in the third quarter was $211.2 million compared with a net loss of $283.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet/Cash Flow
Plug Power, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), had cash and cash equivalents of $93.9 million compared with $135 million at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt was $2.3 million compared with $1.2 million at 2023-end.
In the first nine months of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $597.4 million compared with $863.9 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $253.1 million in the same period compared with $484 million in the year-ago period.
PLUG’s Guidance
For 2024, PLUG expects net sales to be in the range of $700-$800 million. The figure indicates a decrease from $891.3 million reported in 2023.
