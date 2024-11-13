Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( OXY Quick Quote OXY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 25%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of $1.18 per share. GAAP earnings were 98 cents per share compared with $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Total Revenues of OXY
Occidental Petroleum's Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 25%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of $1.18 per share.
GAAP earnings were 98 cents per share compared with $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Total Revenues of OXY
Total revenues was $7.15 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.40 billion by 3.4%. The top line decreased 3.4% year over year due to lower contributions from its Chemical and Midstream & Marketing segments.
OXY’s Segmental Details
Oil and Gas revenues totaled $5.67 billion in the reported quarter, up 1.8% year over year.
Chemical revenues amounted to $1.25 billion, down 4.8% year over year.
Midstream & Marketing revenues of $282 million plunged 20.3% year over year.
Production & Sales of OXY
The total production volume was 1,412 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d). The metric surpassed the company’s production guidance of 1,370-1,410 Mboe/d. Permian and Rockies & Other Domestic volumes exceeded the midpoint of the guided range, which contributed toward strong average daily production volumes.
Total sales volume was 1,411 Mboe/d, up 15.5% from the year-ago period.
OXY’s Realized Prices
Realized prices of crude oil decreased 6.7% year over year to $75.33 per barrel on a worldwide basis. Realized natural gas liquids prices decreased 2.7% year over year to $20.47 per barrel globally.
Natural gas prices declined 79.2% year over year to 40 cents per thousand cubic feet.
Highlights of OXY’s Q3 Release
Occidental’s overall third-quarter production volumes were better than expected, due to strong contribution from Permian assets. Gulf of Mexico’s average daily production volumes in the third quarter of 136 Mboe/d were slightly below the lower end of guidance, due to the weather impacts.
OxyChem’s income remained unchanged from the second quarter of 2024 income, as market conditions remained relatively unchanged.
Interest and debt expenses increased 35.7% to $312 million from $230 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Position of OXY
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Occidental had cash and cash equivalents of $1.76 billion compared with $1.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had long-term debt (net of current portion) of $25.46 billion compared with $18.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company retired nearly $4 billion in debt in the third quarter, which is nearly 90% of its near-term debt retirement target.
OXY generated nearly $3.8 billion of operating cash flow in third-quarter 2024.
Total capital expenditure was $1.68 billion compared with $1.61 billion in the year-ago period.
OXY’s Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2024, OXY expects production of 1,430-1,470 Mboe/d. Output from the Permian Resources segment is anticipated at 751-769 Mboe/d. Occidental expects international production volumes for fourth-quarter 2024 in the range of 228-234 Mboe/d.
Exploration expenses are estimated to be $120 million and interest expenses to be $340 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Zacks Rank of OXY
Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Recent Releases
Devon Energy Corp. (DVN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 by 1.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.86 per share, implying a decline of 7.3% in the past 60 days. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.99% in the trailing four quarters.
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted net income per share of 73 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents and below the year-ago quarter profit of 79 cents (adjusted).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAL’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.03 per share, implying a decline of 3.5% in the past 60 days. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.88% in the trailing four quarters.
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $2.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47. However, the company’s bottom line fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of $3.05, due to weaker oil price realizations and a dip in domestic refined product sales margins.
CVX’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 4.22%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVX’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.03 per share, implying a decline of 3.5% in the past 60 days.