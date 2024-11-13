See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Innodata Inc. (INOD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Innodata Inc. (INOD) - free report >>
Innodata (INOD) and Onespan (ONSP) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he has two stocks that both recently reported good quarters and he believes there is still a lot of room to run for both of them.
Innodata (INOD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and an F for Value. Innodata (INOD - Free Report) is a provider of content supply chain solutions. The company just reported a huge quarter which saw revenue growth of 135%.
In the video Brian takes a look at the growth for this company and speaks to the sustainability of it thanks to several big new customers. The valuation is a little stiff here with a 215x forward earnings multiple but as long as the growth continues and the company continues to improve the margin profile the stock should be fine. Brian notes that this stock was added to his Home Run Investor portfolio before the earnings print and now showing a gain of 160% for subscribers who got in when the alert went out.
Next up is Onespan (OSPN - Free Report) Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and also sports the growth divergence with an A for Growth and a D for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. Onespan (OSPN - Free Report) recently beat estimates and the stock moved higher as a result. The company is in the internet software space but Brian notes that this is almost a security software play.
Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.