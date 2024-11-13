We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lazard's October AUM Declines 4.8% Sequentially on Weaker Markets
Lazard, Inc. (LAZ - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $235.8 billion for October 2024, reflecting a 4.8% decrease from $247.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
LAZ’s AUM Breakdown
The downfall in AUM balance was due to a market depreciation of $4.4 billion, net outflows of $3.3 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $4.2 billion.
In October, Lazard’s equity assets decreased 4.9% from the prior month’s level to $182.1 billion. Fixed-income assets decreased 5% to $45.5 billion.
Other assets rose marginally to $8.2 billion from the previous month.
The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues and continued net outflows are likely to affect Lazard’s top-line growth in the upcoming period. Nonetheless, cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.
Lazard’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank
Over the past six months, shares of Lazard have jumped 42% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.63 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decrease of 2.9% from the prior month’s level.
For the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2024, BEN’s AUM declined on negative markets and long-term net outflows, and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.2% from the prior month's level.
CNS’ AUM balance declined due to a market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, which was partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.