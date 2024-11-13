Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lazard's October AUM Declines 4.8% Sequentially on Weaker Markets

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $235.8 billion for October 2024, reflecting a 4.8% decrease from $247.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.

LAZ’s AUM Breakdown

The downfall in AUM balance was due to a market depreciation of $4.4 billion, net outflows of $3.3 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $4.2 billion. 

In October, Lazard’s equity assets decreased 4.9% from the prior month’s level to $182.1 billion. Fixed-income assets decreased 5% to $45.5 billion. 

Other assets rose marginally to $8.2 billion from the previous month.

The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues and continued net outflows are likely to affect Lazard’s top-line growth in the upcoming period. Nonetheless, cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.

Lazard’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Lazard have jumped 42% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.63 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decrease of 2.9% from the prior month’s level.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2024, BEN’s AUM declined on negative markets and long-term net outflows, and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.2% from the prior month's level.

CNS’ AUM balance declined due to a market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, which was partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

finance