T. Rowe Price's October AUM Balance Declines 1.5% Sequentially
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.61 trillion for October 2024. The figure reflected a sequential decrease of 1.5%.
TROW experienced net outflows of $2 billion in October 2024.
Breakdown of TROW’s AUM Performance
At the end of October, TROW’s equity products aggregated $817 billion, which decreased 1.8% from the previous month. Fixed income (including money market) has been stable at $186 billion. Further, multi-asset products were $551 billion, which declined 1.8% from the previous month.
Alternative products of $53 billion increased 1.9% from the prior month.
T. Rowe Price registered $474 billion in target date retirement portfolios in October 2024, which fell 1.7% from the prior month.
Our Take on TROW
The company’s diversified business model and efforts to broaden its distribution reach through acquisitions will likely support its top-line growth in the future. However, the company’s overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning. Also, T. Rowe Price’s bottom-line growth has been under pressure due to high costs.
T. Rowe Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have gained 12.8% compared with the industry’s 28.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, TROW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.3% from the prior month.
The decrease in CNS’s AUM balance was due to market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) posted a preliminary AUM of $172.3 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.4% from the prior month.
For October, VCTR’s average total AUM was $175.0 billion, average other assets were $4.6 billion, and average total client assets were $179.6 billion.