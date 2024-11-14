We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackBerry (BB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.44, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 2.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.99%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 19, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 300% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $603 million, which would represent changes of -140% and -29.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BlackBerry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.