Beazer (BZH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) reported revenue of $806.16 million, up 24.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $774.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was +24.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total home closings: 1,496 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,486.
  • Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing): $523.90 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $520.03.
  • New home orders, net of cancellations: 1,029 compared to the 1,096 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units): 1,482 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,560.
  • Actual Community Count at quarter-end: 153 versus 155 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $783.79 million compared to the $772.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Land sales and other: $22.37 million compared to the $2.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +516.1% year over year.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding: $134.91 million compared to the $130.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Beazer here>>>

Shares of Beazer have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

