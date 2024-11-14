Back to top

Sonos (SONO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Sonos (SONO - Free Report) reported revenue of $255.38 million, down 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.18, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +18.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sonos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers: $178.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue: $18.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products: $58.73 million compared to the $60.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
Shares of Sonos have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

