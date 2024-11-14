Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BrightView (BV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported revenue of $728.7 million, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $727.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was -3.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services: $486.50 million compared to the $499.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Development Services: $244.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services: -$0.50 million compared to the -$1.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services: $487 million compared to the $500.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$1.90 million versus -$1.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$17.80 million versus -$9.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services: $41.20 million compared to the $31.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services: $81.80 million compared to the $82.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for BrightView here>>>

Shares of BrightView have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise