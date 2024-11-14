Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 14, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s ((OXY - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80.
  • Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ((SPOT - Free Report) ) jumped 11.4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $4,382.93 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,367.05 million.
  • Suncor Energy Inc.’s ((SU - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88. 
  • Shares of CAE Inc. ((CAE - Free Report) ) climbed 11.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) - free report >>

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) - free report >>

CAE Inc (CAE) - free report >>

Spotify Technology (SPOT) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace business-services oil-energy