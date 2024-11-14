Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

