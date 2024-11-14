We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson Controls Boosts AI Capabilities in OpenBlue Digital Ecosystem
Johnson Controls International plc (JCI - Free Report) has upgraded the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in its OpenBlue Enterprise Manager suite (part of the OpenBlue digital ecosystem). These updates feature the first generative AI applications for customers, improved building controls and a better user experience.
The OpenBlue digital ecosystem is a suite of interconnected smart building solutions to improve the performance, efficiency and sustainability of buildings. It leverages cutting-edge technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), AI, data analytics and cloud computing to optimize building operations.
The new AI features include energy-saving tools, personalized user experiences, enhanced data insights for managing building visitors, improved monitoring of indoor air quality and automatic adjustments based on system issues. It enhances data insights, leveraging the benefits customers are already experiencing with OpenBlue.
With the help of OpenBlue Enterprise Manager, equipment upgrades and proactive services, businesses are saving a maximum of 30% on energy and 20% on maintenance and optimizing space by 10%. This improves efficiency, reduces costs and helps both the environment and the bottom line. The system now supports more than 130 types of energy-saving projects and has automated building control features.
JCI’s Zacks Rank
JCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 65.3% compared with the industry’s 29.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company is experiencing weakness across its Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment. Also, the escalating cost of sales poses a threat to Johnson Controls’ bottom line. Increased material cost inflation is pushing up its cost of sales.
