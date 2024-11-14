See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Mixed Session Gives Way to Mixed Cisco Q1 Results
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Markets were mixed for the Hump Day session today, with slight misses on the Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 — -0.26% and -0.75%, respectively — offset a tad by even slighter gains on the Dow, +0.11%, and the S&P 500, +0.02%. This does not bring the S&P back to new all-time closing highs.
The Monthly U.S. Federal Budget out this afternoon didn’t help matters, tumbling to -$257 billion from -$243 billion expected. This estimate was already a huge slide from the previous month’s -$67 billion.
Cisco Reports Mixed Q1, Shares Flat
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) , which literally does not miss on earnings, beat again this afternoon in fiscal Q1: by 4 cents to 91 cents per share in the quarter, -18% year over year. Revenues $13.75 billion missed expectations by a smidge, -6.2% year over year. Good guidance for both next quarter and the full fiscal year join improved non-GAAP gross margins and +20% product order in the quarter were the positive highlights.
Shares are flat in the after-market on the news. Cisco is up +17% year to date, but not keeping pace with the S&P, which is up +26% from the start of January trading.
Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.
Beazer Beats in Q4 on Strong October
Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) shares are up +12% on its fiscal Q4 report after today’s close. Earnings of $1.69 per share outperformed the Zacks consensus by 33 cents per share, on $784 million in revenues surging past the $774.3 million expected. October sales rose +30% year over year, although mortgage rates began to creep back up at the end of the month. Beazer reverses its negative year-yo-date share price with today’s release.
