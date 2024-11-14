Why Fidelity National's Partnership With Oracle is a Significant Step

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS Quick Quote FIS - Free Report) recently partnered with Oracle to enhance billing and payment solutions for the utility sector, including electricity, gas, water and other essential services. The companies are using FIS' BillerIQ on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to streamline digital bill delivery, reduce paper check usage and offer various payment options like ACH, debit, credit,Realtime Pay and e-wallets.
According to FIS, 75% of organizations still rely on paper checks for bill payments, despite the inefficiencies and higher costs associated with this method. This indicates tremendous scope for the company in the industry in the future.
The collaboration with Oracle aims to simplify bill management for utility customers, enhance efficiency and cut operational costs. This will likely help the company offer customers more flexible, secure payment options. FIS chose OCI for its advanced features, such as strong price performance, security and extensive global reach.
OCI’s high-performance, low-latency networks and flexible deployment options across public, dedicated and hybrid environments were key factors, as well as Oracle’s extensive experience and reliability in the utilities sector. These advantages will help FIS provide a secure, scalable and efficient billing solution for utility customers.
This partnership will benefit Fidelity National by expanding its reach in the utility sector, increasing adoption of its BillerIQ platform, and generating more revenues through digital billing and payment services. By addressing industry demands for digital transformation and reducing operational costs, FIS can attract more utility clients and retain them with a competitive and secure billing solution.
FIS’ Price Performance
Shares of Fidelity National have gained 64.9% in the past year, outperforming the 34.5% rise of the
Fidelity currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader
