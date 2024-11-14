We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Keysight (KEYS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting a decline of 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Keysight metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' to come in at $872.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' will reach $571.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' will reach $300.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' to reach $379.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' of $80.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $127 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' stands at $236.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $257 million.
Over the past month, shares of Keysight have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, KEYS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>