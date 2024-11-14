We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 27.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $336.58 million, declining 13.4% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 17.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The AZEK Company metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Commercial' will reach $19.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -50.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Residential' stands at $318.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial' will reach $4.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.25 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Residential' at $83.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $117.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for The AZEK Company here>>>
Over the past month, shares of The AZEK Company have returned +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, AZEK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>