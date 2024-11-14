Back to top

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) reported $2.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 21%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -19.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -107.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -2.3% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Number of stores - CARQUEST: 289 versus 290 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores opened: 9 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.
  • Number of stores (BOP): 4,776 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,097.
  • Number of stores - AAP: 4,492 compared to the 4,485 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Advance Auto Parts here>>>

Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

