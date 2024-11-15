Back to top

Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) reported $33.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 33%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.77 million, representing a surprise of +5.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Consolidated Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Manufacturing: $4.36 million compared to the $4.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $12.68 million compared to the $11.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail: $7.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenue- Bulk: $8.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
Shares of Consolidated Water have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

