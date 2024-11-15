Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating systems company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) is a water management solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA - Free Report) is a sports and entertainment company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 151.3% downward over the last 60 days.

