Company News for Nov 15, 2024

  • The Walt Disney Co.’s ((DIS - Free Report) ) shares climbed 6.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $.04.
  • Shares of Bilibili Inc. ((BILI - Free Report) ) plunged 12.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10.
  • Dillard's Inc.’s ((DDS - Free Report) ) shares jumped 11.5% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $7.73, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47. 
  • Shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. ((HP - Free Report) ) plummeted 6.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.76, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.

