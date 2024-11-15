We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Baker Hughes Stock
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) has witnessed no earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 43.1%.
What's Favoring the BKR Stock?
The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than $67 per barrel, which is still favorable for exploration and production activities. The advantageous oil prices will likely pave the way for further rig additions despite a slowdown in drilling activities, as upstream players mainly focus on stockholder returns rather than boosting output. This means higher exploration and production activities, leading to improved demand for oilfield service players like Baker Hughes, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Baker Hughes is experiencing robust growth in its new energy segment, with $287 million in orders secured during the most recent quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $971 million. The company is set to surpass its initial guidance of $800 million to $1 billion for 2024. This will mark the first time it exceeds $1 billion in annual orders for this segment. This momentum underscores its expanding footprint in energy transition technologies, making it an attractive stock for investors focused on long-term growth in sustainable energy solutions.
Importantly, the energy major has a strong balance sheet. Over the past two years, Baker Hughes's debt-to-capitalization ratio has consistently been lower than the industry's composite stocks.
Risks to BKR’s Business
A slowdown in orders from Baker Hughes' Oilfield Services & Equipment division has likely negatively impacted the company's revenues. The oilfield service player is strongly exposed to extreme volatility in oil and natural gas prices. Volatility in commodity prices is also affecting exploration and production companies like ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) , Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) .
ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook thanks to its decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents the company’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, the Permian Basin and Bakken shale.
Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, has reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, the exploration and production company will likely continue witnessing increased production volumes.
In the United States, EOG Resources is one of the foremost explorers and producers of oil and gas, with its crude reserves spanning across the United States and Trinidad. The company possesses an extensive inventory of high-quality drilling wells in low-cost, premium resources, ensuring a strong business outlook.