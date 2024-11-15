We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add Leonardo DRS Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) , with a strong backlog, rising earnings estimates and better debt management, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
DRS’ Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 7.1% to 90 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leonardo DRS’ total revenues for 2024 stands at $3.20 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13.2%.
The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is 18%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.27% in the last four quarters.
Debt Position of DRS
Currently, Leonardo DRS’ total debt to capital is 12.92%, much better than the industry’s average of 52.13%.
Leonardo DRS’ times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 10.5. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.
DRS’ Liquidity
The company’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 2.11, higher than the industry’s average of 1.54. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Leonardo DRS’ ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.
DRS’ Rising Backlog
DRS’ total backlog as of Sept. 30, 2024 increased 75.1% to $8.26 billion from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The acceptance of a multi-boat contract to assist electric propulsion activities on the Columbia Class submarine program with the U.S. Navy was the primary driver of the backlog rise. Such a robust backlog increase indicates solid revenue growth prospects for the company.
DRS Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, DRS shares have rallied 49.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
