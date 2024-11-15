We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Wix.com (WIX) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 30.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $443.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wix.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Business Solutions' should arrive at $122.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Creative Subscription' of $320.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' stands at $1.3 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' will reach $124.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $105.18 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscription' will reach $324.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $283.92 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' will reach $37.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.98 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' at $268.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $240.12 million.
Shares of Wix.com have experienced a change of +3.8% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.