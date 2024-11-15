AST SpaceMobile Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Revenues

Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) reported modest third-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.  

Bottom Line

Net loss in the reported quarter was $171.9 million or a loss of $1.10 per share compared with $20.9 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income was 10 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28 cents.

Revenues

Quarterly revenues were $1.1 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $2 million.

Other Details

In the September quarter, total operating expenses rose to $66.6 million from $59 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to increased research and development costs and engineering services costs. Adjusted operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $45.3 million, up 21.4% year over year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the first nine months of 2024, the company utilized $97.7 million of cash from operating activities compared with a cash utilization of $124 million in the year-ago quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $518.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

ASTS’ Zacks Rank

AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

