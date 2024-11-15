We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AST SpaceMobile Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Revenues
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) reported modest third-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Bottom Line
Net loss in the reported quarter was $171.9 million or a loss of $1.10 per share compared with $20.9 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income was 10 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28 cents.
Revenues
Quarterly revenues were $1.1 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $2 million.
Other Details
In the September quarter, total operating expenses rose to $66.6 million from $59 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to increased research and development costs and engineering services costs. Adjusted operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $45.3 million, up 21.4% year over year.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the first nine months of 2024, the company utilized $97.7 million of cash from operating activities compared with a cash utilization of $124 million in the year-ago quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $518.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.
ASTS’ Zacks Rank
AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
