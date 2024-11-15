Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( KLIC Quick Quote KLIC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 34 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.56%. The bottom line dropped 33.3% year over year. KLIC’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, beating in the remaining two, the average negative earnings surprise being 117.34%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Revenues declined 10.4% year over year to $181.3 million but surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.73%. Kulicke and Soffa’s stock has declined 16.6% against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 29.3% in the year-to-date period. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading following the results. KLIC’s End-Market Details
Kulicke and Soffa Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 34 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.56%. The bottom line dropped 33.3% year over year.
KLIC’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, beating in the remaining two, the average negative earnings surprise being 117.34%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues declined 10.4% year over year to $181.3 million but surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.73%.
Kulicke and Soffa’s stock has declined 16.6% against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 29.3% in the year-to-date period. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading following the results.
KLIC’s End-Market Details
In terms of end-market, revenues from General Semiconductor grew 11% sequentially (excluding contributions from the TCB business) to $84 million.
Revenues from the Automotive and Industrial segment rose 42.3% year over year to $37 million.
LED revenues were weak in the reported quarter, achieving only $2 million due to challenges in the traditional wire bonded and high-bright lighting market. Despite the decline, the company remains committed to promoting the adoption of its Luminex system — a laser-based mini-LED placement technology.
The Memory segment has grown significantly year over year to $19 million from $2 million.
The APS segment reached $40 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a 2.4% decline from $41 million in the prior-year period.
Kulicke and Soffa’s Operating Details
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the gross margin expanded by 100 basis points (bps) year over year to $87.7 million, which was 48.3% of net revenues.
Operating expenses rose 11.3% year over year to $85 million due to 14.1% growth in selling, general and administrative expenses, and a 3% increase in research and development expenses.
Non-GAAP operating income declined 51.7% year over year to $12.7 million, whereas the operating margin contracted by 600 bps to 7%.
KLIC’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Sept. 28, 2023, Kulicke and Soffa’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $577.1 million.
The cash flow from operating activities was $31.6 million compared with $26.9 million in the previous quarter.
The adjusted free cash flow was $29.2 million against the free cash outflow of $24.2 million in the previous quarter.
The company repurchased 1 million shares of its common stock for $42.7 million.
KLIC’s Q1 Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, net revenues are expected to be $165 million (+/- $10 million).
The company anticipates non-GAAP operating expenses to rise to $70.5 million (+/-2%).
Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be 28 cents per share (+/-10%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 37 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Watch
Kulicke & Soffa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) and Workday (WDAY - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.
NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Dell Technologies and Workday carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA’s shares have jumped 196.3% year to date. NVDA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 20.
Dell Technologies’ shares have gained 75.8% year to date. DELL is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 26.
Workday’s shares have lost 1.7% year to date. WDAY is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 26.