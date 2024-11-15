We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Espey Shares Down Despite Solid Y/Y Q1 Earnings Growth
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP - Free Report) have lost 2.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s -0.8% change over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock moved -0.7% versus the S&P 500’s 2.8% change.
For the fiscal first quarter of 2025, earnings per share increased to 61 cents from 44 cents, reflecting the company's improved operational efficiency and a favorable product mix.
Espey reported net sales of $10.4 million, representing a 21.9% increase from the $8.6 million in the same period last year. These gains were attributed to higher sales driven by a robust backlog.
Other Key Business Metrics
The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $94.6 million, an 8.6% increase from the $87.1 million reported in the prior year. However, new orders for the fiscal first quarter were down significantly, totaling $7.8 million compared with $12.1 million a year ago. While this decline may raise concerns, Espey attributed it to timing issues and highlighted its efforts to finalize several larger contracts in the near term.
Net income rose 46% year over year to $1.6 million, up from $1.1 million.
Management Commentary
CEO David O’Neil described the quarter's results as "excellent and on par with expectations," citing strong sales and consistent operational improvements. He noted that the increase in earnings per share was primarily due to higher sales and a favorable product mix. Additionally, he expressed confidence in the company's ability to secure larger contracts, which could lead to higher annual order bookings compared with the prior year.
Factors Influencing Results
Espey's performance was bolstered by its substantial backlog, reflecting sustained demand for its specialized military and industrial power supplies and transformers. The higher revenue and net income underscore the company's ability to capitalize on prior years' strong order bookings. However, the decline in new orders highlights potential volatility in future revenue streams, a factor the company aims to mitigate by securing additional contracts.