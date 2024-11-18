Back to top

Company News for Nov 18, 2024

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ((BABA - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.15, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.
  • Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. ((SPB - Free Report) ) tumbled 6% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.97, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
  • Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s ((AY - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.1% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 revenues of $347.55 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325 million. 
  • Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. ((SOC - Free Report) ) plummeted 8.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $1.24, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.35.

