Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) is a specialty manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) is a casino entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) is a franchise bottling company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

