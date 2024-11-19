We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Covered Call ETF (XYLD) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 10.5% from its 52-week low of $37.93 per share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
XYLD in Focus
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF buys stocks in the S&P 500 Index and “writes” or “sells” corresponding call options on the same index. It tracks the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, charging 60 bps in fees per year (see: all the Long-Short ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The covered-call strategy has been an area to watch lately as stock volatility surges after the best week of 2024. A covered call is an investment strategy to generate income and potentially hedge against downside risk. It involves buying a stock or a basket of stocks and then selling or writing call options on those same assets. These options give the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase the stocks at a predetermined price before a specified date.
More Gains Ahead?
XYLD might remain strong, given weighted alpha of 7.68 and a lower 20-day volatility of 9.09%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.