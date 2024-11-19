ClearSign Technologies Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenue Rise Y/Y

ClearSign Technologies Corporation ( CLIR Quick Quote CLIR - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in third-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter. ClearSign Technologies registered revenues of $1.86 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.09 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. CLIR’s Q3 Operational Update
The cost of sales amounted to $1.31 million in the third quarter compared with $0.06 million in the year-ago quarter. The gross profit was $0.55 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $0.02 million. The gross margin was 29.6% in the reported quarter compared with 28.2% in the third quarter of 2023.
General and administrative expenses were $1.66 million in the quarter, up 15.9% year over year. The operating loss was $1.4 million in comparison with the prior-year quarter’s $1.5 million.
ClearSign Technologies’ Q3 Financial Condition
The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $14.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, in comparison with $5.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company used $3.96 million in operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 compared with $1.78 million in the first nine months of 2023.
CLIR’s Other Updates
On Nov. 12, the company announced that it secured a purchase order for a boiler burner, incorporating its ClearSign Core technology, for an asphalt company in California. This sale demonstrates the effectiveness of the rental program partnership with California Boiler, allowing customers to experience the Rogue burner's capabilities firsthand.
The order, facilitated by Rogue Combustion, underscores the growing demand for ClearSign Technologies’ industrial combustion solutions that support decarbonization and energy efficiency. The shipment is expected in the second quarter of 2025. ClearSign Technologies’ Price Performance
The company’s shares have lost 6.9% in the past year against the
industry’s growth of 16.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research CLIR’s Zacks Rank
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here ClearSign Technologies’ Peer Performances MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. ( MSM Quick Quote MSM - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31, 2024) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. The bottom line decreased 37% year over year. MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $952 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $959 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. ( SITE Quick Quote SITE - Free Report) recorded an adjusted EPS of 97 cents in the third quarter of 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The company had posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the third quarter of 2023. SITE registered revenues of $1.21 billion for the September-end quarter of 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. The top line rose 2.4% year over year. Hillenbrand, Inc. ( HI Quick Quote HI - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.01, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line decreased 11% year over year. HI generated revenues of around $838 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797 million.
Image: Bigstock
ClearSign Technologies Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenue Rise Y/Y
ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in third-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.
ClearSign Technologies registered revenues of $1.86 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.09 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
CLIR’s Q3 Operational Update
The cost of sales amounted to $1.31 million in the third quarter compared with $0.06 million in the year-ago quarter. The gross profit was $0.55 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $0.02 million. The gross margin was 29.6% in the reported quarter compared with 28.2% in the third quarter of 2023.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
ClearSign Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ClearSign Technologies Corporation Quote
General and administrative expenses were $1.66 million in the quarter, up 15.9% year over year. The operating loss was $1.4 million in comparison with the prior-year quarter’s $1.5 million.
ClearSign Technologies’ Q3 Financial Condition
The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $14.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, in comparison with $5.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company used $3.96 million in operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 compared with $1.78 million in the first nine months of 2023.
CLIR’s Other Updates
On Nov. 12, the company announced that it secured a purchase order for a boiler burner, incorporating its ClearSign Core technology, for an asphalt company in California. This sale demonstrates the effectiveness of the rental program partnership with California Boiler, allowing customers to experience the Rogue burner's capabilities firsthand.
The order, facilitated by Rogue Combustion, underscores the growing demand for ClearSign Technologies’ industrial combustion solutions that support decarbonization and energy efficiency.
The shipment is expected in the second quarter of 2025.
ClearSign Technologies’ Price Performance
The company’s shares have lost 6.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 16.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CLIR’s Zacks Rank
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ClearSign Technologies’ Peer Performances
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31, 2024) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. The bottom line decreased 37% year over year.
MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $952 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $959 million.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE - Free Report) recorded an adjusted EPS of 97 cents in the third quarter of 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The company had posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the third quarter of 2023.
SITE registered revenues of $1.21 billion for the September-end quarter of 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. The top line rose 2.4% year over year.
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.01, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line decreased 11% year over year.
HI generated revenues of around $838 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797 million.