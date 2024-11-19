See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 18, 2024
Celestica, Inc. (CLS - Free Report) is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors.Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturing services company have returned +34%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. During this period, the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, which Celestica falls in, has gained 18.6%. For the current quarter, Celestica is expected to post an earnings change of +36.8% from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON - Free Report) develops and manufactures weapons for selling to U.S. state and local governments.Axon is witnessing strength across its business. Its TASER segment is driven by solid demand for the recently-introduced TASER 10 devices as well as higher cartridge revenues. The addition of new users and associated devices to the Axon network, and strong response to Axon body cameras and accessories bode well for the Software and Sensors segment’s growth. Benefits from acquired assets are likely to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Driven by strength in its businesses, Axon provided bullish guidance for 2024.The company remains focused on strategic collaborations with other companies to expand its product offerings and customer base. Over the past month, shares of this maker of stun guns and body cameras have returned +38.6%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. During this period, the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry, which Axon falls in, has gained 16.2%.