ETF Industry Trends and the Post-Election Outlook
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Mike Venuto, Chief Investment Officer at Tidal Financial Group, a leading white-label ETF issuer, about ETF industry trends and the post-election outlook.
It’s been a blockbuster year for the ETF industry. U.S.-listed ETF assets surpassed the $10 trillion mark for the first time, and flows remain on track to exceed $1 trillion by year-end.
A significant milestone was the launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs after a wait of more than a decade. Assets in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) have surged to over $42 billion, making it the most successful ETF launch ever.
So, what's driving the growth in the ETF industry?
Trump’s major victory sparked impressive rallies in U.S. stocks and other risk assets. Many investors are hopeful that lower taxes and reduced regulations will benefit the economy. ETF inflows have surged since the election.
Most recently, we’ve seen an explosion in active products, particularly those using derivative-based strategies. Leveraged single-stock ETFs like the Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX - Free Report) and option-based income ETFs like the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY - Free Report) have garnered significant investor interest.
Tidal recently filed for eight two-stock ETFs that will go long on one stock and short on another. For example, one such product will provide a leveraged long position in NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) while shorting Intel (INTC - Free Report) . Another will go long on Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) while shorting Ford (F - Free Report) .
Due to the general preference for ETFs among investors, many providers are converting their mutual funds into ETFs and launching ETF clones of their successful mutual funds.
Vanguard's unique patent allowing ETFs as a share class of its existing mutual funds expired last year. Since then, more than 30 asset managers have filed to offer ETF share classes of mutual funds.
What would a Trump presidency mean for the market and the ETF industry?
