Compared to Estimates, ADM (ADM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Archer Daniels Midland (
ADM Quick Quote ADM - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.94 billion, down 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was -13.49%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Processed volumes - Oilseeds: 8,410 Kmt versus 8,885.82 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions: $2.91 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenues- Other Business: $109 million compared to the $144.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition: $827 million versus $887.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Revenues- Nutrition: $1.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds: $15.09 billion versus $15.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change. Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors: $716 million versus $783.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change. Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing: $2.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%. Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other: $2.57 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change. Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition: $1 billion versus $953.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services: $9.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for ADM here>>>
Shares of ADM have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, ADM (ADM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.94 billion, down 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was -13.49%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ADM here>>>
- Processed volumes - Oilseeds: 8,410 Kmt versus 8,885.82 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions: $2.91 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
- Revenues- Other Business: $109 million compared to the $144.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
- Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition: $827 million versus $887.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
- Revenues- Nutrition: $1.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
- Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds: $15.09 billion versus $15.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.
- Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors: $716 million versus $783.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.
- Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing: $2.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
- Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other: $2.57 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
- Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
- Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition: $1 billion versus $953.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
- Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services: $9.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
Shares of ADM have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.