Company News for Nov 19, 2024

  • Twist Bioscience Corp. ((TWST - Free Report) ) shares jumped 12.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.59, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.73.
  • Shares of CVS Health Corp. ((CVS - Free Report) ) surged 5.4% after the company decided to add four new members to its board in an agreement with Glenview Capital Management.
  • Oklo Inc. ((OKLO - Free Report) ) shares soared 14.8% after President-elect Donald Trump selected Oklo’s CEO Chris Wright as his incoming energy secretary. 
  • Shares of Henry Schein Inc. ((HSIC - Free Report) ) climbed 7.5% after President-elect Donald Trump selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary.

