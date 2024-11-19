See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R1(RWMAX - Free Report) : 1.35% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. RWMAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 12.13% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Research T(JAMRX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. JAMRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JAMRX, with annual returns of 17.13% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Neuberger Berman Genesis Adviser(NBGAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.34%. Management fee: 1.06%. Five year annual return: 9.21%. NBGAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.