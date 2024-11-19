See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
American Beacon Sm Cap Val R5 (AVFIX) - free report >>
JHancock Disciplined Value NAV (JDVNX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
American Beacon Sm Cap Val R5 (AVFIX) - free report >>
JHancock Disciplined Value NAV (JDVNX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth(FSBDX - Free Report) has a 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSBDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 22.74% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
American Beacon Small Cap Value Institutional(AVFIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.79%. Management fee: 0.7%. AVFIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.43% over the last five years.
John Hancock Disciplined Value NAV(JDVNX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JDVNX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.25% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.