Woodward to Sell Gas Turbine Combustion Parts Business to GE Vernova
Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) recently inked a definitive agreement to sell its heavy-duty gas turbines combustion parts business, based in Greenville, SC, to GE Vernova (GEV - Free Report) . The deal marks a significant development in the energy and aerospace sectors, aiming to bolster GE Vernova’s operational capabilities while enabling Woodward to focus on its core growth areas.
The transition aims to strengthen GE Vernova’s supply chain, ensuring it is well-equipped to meet the increasing global demand for gas turbine upgrades and services. The Greenville site, which already plays a critical role in GE Vernova’s operations, will further expand its capabilities by including Woodward’s combustion parts business.
The decision to divest the heavy-duty gas turbines combustion parts business aligns with Woodward’s strategy to concentrate its resources on high-value products that drive innovation and growth. While the transaction's financial terms have not been disclosed, Woodward has determined that the deal is not financially material to its operations. By focusing on its core competencies, the company aims to position itself as a stronger player in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions.
Furthermore, WWD has emphasized the importance of a seamless transition for its Greenville workforce. The agreement reflects the company’s dedication to its employees, ensuring they have opportunities to continue working under GE Vernova’s ownership. The transaction is anticipated to settle in early 2025, pending the fulfillment of customary closing conditions.
Strength Across Key Sectors Fuels WWD’s Growth
Woodward is gaining healthy momentum across major end markets driven by strong sales in the Aerospace and Industrial segments. In the last reported quarter, the Aerospace unit’s sales were up 8% year over year to $518 million driven by steady growth in commercial markets and higher defense activity. For fiscal 2024, Aerospace segment revenues are anticipated to increase in the range of 12-14% amid supply chain woes.
Revenues in the Industrial business rose 3% year over year to $330 million on the back of higher demand for backup power for data centers.
However, flat China on-highway sales hindered Industrial unit growth. WWD expects a further decline in China on-highway sales for the fiscal fourth quarter, with projected sales between $10 million and $15 million. Reduced China on-highway deliveries, supply chain issues, delayed supplier shipments and customer pushouts continue to pose headwinds. Owing to these, management forecasts Industrial unit revenue growth of 11-13% for fiscal 2024, compared with the prior view of 13-15%. Our estimate for this metric stands at $1,289.2 million for the year.
Fort Collins, CO-based WWD is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. In addition to serving original equipment manufacturers, it engages in aftermarket repairs, replacements and other service support operations for installed products.
WWD’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
WWD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 30.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 37%.
